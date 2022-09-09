1 minute read
India to prepare a 'whitelist' of digital lending apps
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MUMBAI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Indian government is stepping up scrutiny on digital lending apps in an attempt to weed out ones which indulge in unethical lending and recovery practices, the government said in a notification on Friday.
The central bank has been asked to prepare a list of legal digital lending apps while the government will help ensure that only such apps conduct lending, it said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Nupur Anand; editing by Jason Neely
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.