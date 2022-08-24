Indian rupee opens flat as oil climbs, dollar pulls back

MUMBAI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee opened little changed to the dollar on Wednesday with a minor recovery in most Asian currencies in the face of surging oil prices.

The rupee INR=IN was trading at 79.83 per U.S. dollar by 0335 GMT, compared with 79.8625 in the previous session.

**Brent crude < LCOc1> on Tuesday climbed 3.8%, best session since July 18.

**Dollar index pulled back slightly on Tuesday following weak U.S. data. Asian currencies mostly up.

**Federal Reserve 75 basis points September rate hike bets hold steady at 55% despite disappointing data.

**10-year Treasury yields on Tuesday rose to highest in a month.

**Worries on growth and inflation weigh on risk appetite. U.S. equities slipped for the third straight session.

**Focus on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments at the central bank symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday.

Reporting by Nimesh Vora Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil

