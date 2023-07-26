India's Axis Bank misses Q1 profit view as loan-loss provisions jump

MUMBAI, July 26 (Reuters) - India's Axis Bank Ltd (AXBK.NS) reported a smaller-than-expected 40.5% growth in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, as a sharp surge in loan-loss provisions outstripped a jump in net interest income.

The Mumbai-based private lender reported a net profit of 57.97 billion Indian rupees (nearly $707 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with analysts' average estimates of 58.50 billion rupees, as per Refinitiv IBES.

Provisions and contingencies for Axis Bank, India's fifth largest by market capitalisation, nearly tripled to 10.35 billion rupees.

This offset a 27.4% jump in its net interest income - the difference between interest earned and expended - to 119.59 billion rupees.

Net interest margins too rose to 4.1% from 3.60% a year ago but shrank from 4.22% in the January-March quarter. The bank had reported a one-time loss of 57.28 billion rupees that quarter, weighed down by costs incurred due to its $1.41 billion Citi deal.

Larger rivals HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS) and ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) have also reported double-digit growth in net interest income for the fiscal first quarter.

Axis' quarterly advances were up 22% year-on-year, in line with double-digit loan growth seen in Indian banks consistently over the last few months.

The Mumbai-based bank's deposits grew 17%.

The bank's gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans, a measure of asset quality, fell to 1.96% from 2.02% in the last quarter.

Its net non-performing assets ratio rose to 0.41% compared with 0.39% in the prior quarter.

($1 = 81.9971 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Siddhi Nayak and Sethuraman NR; Editing by Janane Venkatraman

