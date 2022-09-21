1 minute read
India's HDFC Bank signs long-term data and technology deal with Refinitiv
BENGALURU, Sept 21 (Reuters) - HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS), India's largest private lender, said on Wednesday it has signed a long-term data and technology agreement with Refinitiv, an LSEG (LSEG.L) business.
Thomson Reuters, which owns Reuters News, has a minority shareholding in LSEG.
Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty
