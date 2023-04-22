India's ICICI Bank posts 30% jump in Q4 net profit















MUMBAI, April 22 (Reuters) - India's ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) on Saturday reported a near 30% increase in fourth-quarter net profit helped by improved net interest income and growth in loans.

Standalone net profit rose to 91.22 billion Indian rupees ($1.11 billion) from 70.19 billion a year earlier.

That topped the 90.41 billion forecast by analysts, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and paid, rose 40.2% to 176.67 billion rupees while the private lender's net interest margin widened to 4.90% from 4%.

Its total advances grew by 18.7% largely led by retail loans while deposits grew 10.9%.

Loan demand growth in India has stayed in double-digits in recent months while lenders have looked to shore up their deposit base amid tightened liquidity conditions.

ICICI Bank's asset quality improved, with its gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio falling to 2.81% from 3.60% a year earlier. It booked provisions and contingencies of 16.2 billion rupees, up from 10.69 billion.

The board recommended a dividend of eight rupees per share, subject to requisite approvals.

($1 = 82.0300 Indian rupees)

