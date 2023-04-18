India's ICICI Lombard quarterly profit rises 40% as premiums climb















BENGALURU, April 18 (Reuters) - India's ICICI Lombard General Insurance (ICIL.NS) posted a 40% jump in its fourth-quarter profit after tax, driven by higher income from premiums.

The Mumbai-based insurer's March-quarter profit after tax rose to 4.37 billion rupees ($53.29 million), from 3.13 billion rupees posted a year ago.

The insurer's combined ratio, a key profitability metric for an insurance firm's underwriting business, improved to 104.2% from 103.2% seen a year ago.

The combined ratio measures the incurred losses and expenses in relation to total premiums collected.

Its solvency ratio, a measure of an insurer's ability to meet its long-term debt obligations, rose to 2.51 from 2.46 in the year-ago period.

ICICI Lombard's motor business, which contributes to around 60% of the company's net premium income, rose 9% to 21.02 billion rupees for the quarter.

Net premium income rose 12.3% to 37.26 billion rupees, while income from investments advanced 14.5% to 6.16 billion rupees.

Shares of ICICI Lombard closed 2.4% higher on Tuesday ahead of the results.

($1 = 82.0100 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Anuran Sadhu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Sherry Jacob-Phillips











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.