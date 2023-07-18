India's IndusInd Bank beats Q1 profit view on loan growth, drop in provisions

BENGALURU, July 18 (Reuters) - IndusInd Bank (INBK.NS) reported a bigger-than-expected rise in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, lifted by strong loan growth and a drop in provisions for bad loans.

The private lender's net profit rose 32.5% year-on-year to 21.24 billion rupees ($258.9 million). Analysts had expected a profit of 20.55 billion rupees, as per Refinitiv data.

Loans at many banks have grown in double digits, despite the Reserve Bank of India raising interest rates by 250 basis points since May 2022, highlighting strong demand for credit.

IndusInd's advances grew 22% year-on-year, while deposits rose 15%.

"The loan growth was supported by retail deposit growth of 21% YoY and overall deposit growth of 15%," CEO and Managing Director Sumant Kathpalia said in a statement.

Provisions and contingencies, or funds set aside to cover loan losses, were down 20.7% at 9.92 billion rupees.

The bank's net interest income - the difference between interest earned and paid - rose 18% to 48.67 billion rupees.

Meanwhile, net interest margin, an indicator of the bank's profitability, widened to 4.29% from 4.21% a year ago.

Asset quality improved slightly, with gross non-performing assets ratio improving to 1.94% from 1.98% in the last quarter.

India's largest private lender, HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS), on Monday also reported a larger-than-expected 30% jump in first-quarter profit.

Shares of IndusInd Bank closed flat ahead of the results. The lender said earlier this week said it would consider a fundraise through debt securities on Thursday.

($1 = 82.0346 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K

