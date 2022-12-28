India's largest lender SBI to consider raising funds via infrastructure bonds















BENGALURU, Dec 28 (Reuters) - State Bank of India (SBI.NS), the country's largest lender, said on Wednesday it will consider approval for raising funds through the issue of infrastructure bonds worth up to 100 billion rupees ($1.21 billion) during fiscal year 2023.

A meeting of the executive committee of the central board of the bank is scheduled to be held on Jan. 3, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

($1 = 82.7820 Indian rupees)

