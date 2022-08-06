India's largest lender SBI reports lower profits compared to last year

The new logo of State Bank of India (SBI) is pictured at the podium of the venue of a news conference after the announcement of SBI's fourth quarter results, in Kolkata, India May 19, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

MUMBAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI.NS) said on Saturday its first quarter net profit was 60.68 billion rupees ($764.62 million), down from 65.04 billion rupees a year earlier as other income declined significantly.

Other income for the bank in the June quarter was 23.12 billion rupees compared to 118.02 billion rupees.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total assets for the first quarter of this financial year were at 3.91% compared to 3.97% in the previous quarter.

($1 = 79.3600 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Nupur Anand; Editing by Kim Coghill

