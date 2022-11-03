India's Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services up after profit beat















BENGALURU, Nov 3 (Reuters) - India's Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services (MMFS.NS) rose as much as 10% on Thursday, a day after the vehicle financing arm of the Mahindra conglomerate beat estimates for its second-quarter profit.

Profit fell to 4.48 billion Indian rupees ($54.08 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, from 10.23 billion rupees a year ago when the lender recorded a reversal of impairment provisions.

Analysts on average had expected the the company to post a profit of 3.9 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

($1 = 82.8400 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Nishit Navin; Editing by Janane Venkatraman











