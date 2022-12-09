India's SBI to consider additional tier-1 capital raise















BENGALURU, Dec 9 (Reuters) - State Bank of India (SBI.NS) <SBI.NS> said on Friday it will consider raising additional tier 1 capital by issuing debt in rupees or other convertible currency, as the country's largest lender looks to fund growth amid a rebound in demand for loans.

A pick up in India's economic activity after a pandemic lull has boosted loan disbursal at lenders, despite interest rates rising since May. India's economy grew at 6.3% in July-September and is seen growing by 6.8% this financial year.

Credit growth for the industry was around 17% year-on-year as on Nov. 18, central bank data showed. SBI reported a 20% jump in loans in the second quarter.

Over the last two weeks, Indian banks raised $2 billion through infrastructure bonds, anticipating a revival in private capital expenditure and increased government spending. SBI raised about $1.22 billion. read more

SBI's board will meet on Dec. 14 to consider the capital raise, which could be through a public offer or a private placement, the bank said in an exchange filing.

