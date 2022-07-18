India's Yes Bank to raise $1 bln this year - CEO

People wait outside a Yes Bank branch to withdraw their money in Ahmedabad, India, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

MUMBAI, July 18 (Reuters) - India's Yes Bank is seeking to raise about $1 billion this financial year, its chief executive officer said on Monday, as the private lender exits a reconstruction scheme after two years.

Yes Bank CEO Prashant Kumar's comments come days after the lender said it had selected an asset reconstruction company belonging to private equity firm JC Flowers as the base bidder for the sale of bad loans worth 480 billion rupees ($6.01 billion).

($1 = 79.9000 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Nupur Anand in Mumbai; Writing by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru

