India's Yes Bank to raise $305 million in debt

BENGALURU, June 23 (Reuters) - Indian private lender Yes Bank (YESB.NS) said on Friday that it will raise up to 25 billion rupees (about $305 million) through debt securities.

The fundraise may be in Indian or foreign currency and the instruments may include, but not be limited to, non-convertible debentures, bonds, medium-term notes, the bank said. ($1 = 81.9918 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.