Indonesia's BRI Life probes reported data leak of 2 million users

A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration

SINGAPORE, July 27 (Reuters) - BRI Life, the insurance arm of Indonesia's Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) (BBRI.JK), said on Tuesday it was investigating claims that the personal details of over two million of its customers had been advertised for sale by unidentified hackers.

Hudson Rock, a cybercrime monitoring firm, told Reuters that it had found evidence which showed that multiple computers belonging to BRI and BRI Life employees had been compromised.

"We are checking with the team and will provide an update as soon as the investigation is done," BRI Life CEO Iwan Pasila said in a text message.

In a post on the RaidForums website earlier on Tuesday, an unnamed user said they were selling a collection of 460,000 documents compiled from the user data of over two million BRI Life clients for $7,000.

The post was accompanied by a 30 minute video of the documents, which included bank account details, as well as copies of Indonesian identification cards and taxpayer details.

"We identified multiple compromised employee computers of BRI Life and Bank Rakyat Indonesia which may have helped the hacker obtain initial access to the company," Hudson Rock said in a statement.

Reporting by Fanny Potkin in Singapore and Tabita Diela in Jakarta; Editing by James Pearson

