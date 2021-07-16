Inflows into U.S. bond funds dip on inflation jitters, Lipper finds

People are seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

July 16 (Reuters) - Money inflows into U.S. bond funds fell in the week to July 14 after data showing higher inflation reinforced expectations the Fed may raise its interest rates soon.

Data from Refinitiv Lipper showed U.S. bonds received a net inflow of $4.8 billion in the week, a 45% drop compared with the previous week.

This week's data from U.S. Labor Department showed the consumer price index rose by the most in 13 years in June. read more

U.S. high-yield bonds witnessed outflows worth $1.6 billion, the most in four weeks.

U.S taxable bond funds and municipal bond funds saw a big dip in inflows, the data showed.

Meanwhile, investors turned net buyers of U.S. equities in the week. U.S. growth funds received $1.6 billion, the largest inflow in four weeks.

By contrast, U.S. value funds witnessed net selling for a fourth straight week.

Among specialist funds, investors purchased health care sector funds worth $1.2 billion, the biggest weekly inflow this year.

Investors sold $31.2 billion worth of U.S. money market funds, marking their largest outflow in seven months.

Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis

