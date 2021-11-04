ING Bank Q3 earnings rise on fee income, lending margins

Pedestrians walk past the logo of ING bank by the group's main office in Brussels, Belgium, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

AMSTERDAM, Nov 4 (Reuters) - ING Groep NV (INGA.AS) on Thursday reported better-than-expected third-quarter pretax profit of 1.92 billion euros ($2.22 billion), due to fee growth and better commercial lending margins, as well as lower costs for bad loans.

Analysts had seen pretax profit at 1.80 billion euros, according to Refinitiv data. In the third quarter of 2020, pretax profit was 1.20 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8632 euros)

