ING Group reports Q3 pre-tax profit of 1.38 bln euros















AMSTERDAM, Nov 3 (Reuters) - ING Groep NV (INGA.AS), the largest Dutch bank, reported on Thursday third quarter pre-tax profit of 1.38 billion euros ($1.36 billion), slightly below expectations, with margins improving in line with higher interest rates.

Analysts had seen pre-tax profit at 1.50 billion euros according to Refinitiv data, compared with 1.92 billion euros in the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 1.0180 euros)

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Jacqueline Wong











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.