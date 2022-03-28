Insurer AIG says BlackRock will manage part of life and retirement unit's assets

The ticker information for insurance company American International Group Inc., (AIG) is displayed on a screen above the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

March 28 (Reuters) - Insurer American International Group Inc (AIG.N) said BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), the world's largest asset manager, will manage $60 billion of its global investment portfolio and up to $90 billion of assets on behalf of its life and retirement business.

BlackRock will manage certain liquid fixed income and private placement assets according to the deal, which comes less than a year after AIG announced plans to use an initial public offering (IPO) to sell part of its life and retirement business. read more

In July, AIG had sold a 9.9% equity stake in the unit, which sells insurance and annuities, to Blackstone Inc (BX.N) for $2.2 billion.

BlackRock's Aladdin platform will provide investment management technology for both AIG as well as the life and retirement unit, the insurer said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.