Insurer AIG says BlackRock will manage part of life and retirement unit's assets
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
March 28 (Reuters) - Insurer American International Group Inc (AIG.N) said BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), the world's largest asset manager, will manage $60 billion of its global investment portfolio and up to $90 billion of assets on behalf of its life and retirement business.
BlackRock will manage certain liquid fixed income and private placement assets according to the deal, which comes less than a year after AIG announced plans to use an initial public offering (IPO) to sell part of its life and retirement business. read more
In July, AIG had sold a 9.9% equity stake in the unit, which sells insurance and annuities, to Blackstone Inc (BX.N) for $2.2 billion.
BlackRock's Aladdin platform will provide investment management technology for both AIG as well as the life and retirement unit, the insurer said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.