Insurer Athora taps former Prudential executive Mike Wells as CEO

July 11 (Reuters) - Bermuda-based life insurer Athora Holding Ltd on Monday appointed former Prudential Plc top boss Mike Wells as its chief executive officer.

Wells, who left Prudential earlier this year, oversaw two demergers at the company during his seven-year tenure. read more

Athora also appointed Michele Bareggi to the newly created roles of president and deputy CEO, it said in a statement.

The Europe-focused specialized life insurance group has 79 billion euros ($79.51 billion) of assets under administration. read more

It bought the Belgian operations of insurer Generali (GASI.MI) in 2018, Dutch insurer Vivat in 2019 and Italy's Amissima Vita last year. read more

($1 = 0.9935 euros)

