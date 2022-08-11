Insurer NN Group reports H1 operating profit fell 12%

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Dutch insurer NN Group (NN.AS) on Thursday reported core profit in the first half of 2022 fell 12.1% year-on-year because of the impact of weather events and the sale of its asset management arm.

Operating profit was 983 million euros ($1.01 billion) in the first six months of the year, down from 1.12 billion euros in the same period last year.

NN said its operating capital generation grew to 899 million euros, compared with 780 million in the first half of last year

($1 = 0.9728 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Valentine Baldassari and Augustin Turpin; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.