Insurer Phoenix Group appoints Alastair Barbour as interim chair

Feb 23 (Reuters) - British insurer Phoenix Group (PHNX.L) on Wednesday appointed senior independent director Alastair Barbour as interim chairman to replace current Chairman Nicholas Lyons, who will go on a sabbatical.

Barbour will take up the role from Sept. 1, after Lyons formally resigns from his roles on the board as he has been nominated as Lord Mayor of the City of London.

(This story corrects paragraph 2 to say "Lord Mayor of the City of London", not "mayor of London")

