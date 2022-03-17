Intesa to detail impact of war on 2022 profit with Q1 earnings-source

MILAN, March 17 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) will detail the impact of the Ukraine conflict on 2022 earnings when it reports first-quarter results, its CEO told a financial conference according to a person who attended the presentation.

Addressing the Morgan Stanley European Financials conference on Thursday, CEO Carlo Messina confirmed the bank's financial targets but said details on the net income impact for this year would be provided in May when Intesa next reports earnings.

