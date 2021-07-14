Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Investment app M1 Finance raises $150 mln in round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2

July 14 (Reuters) - SoftBank Vision Fund 2 led a $150 million late-stage funding round in banking and investment app M1 Finance, lifting its valuation to $1.45 billion, the Chicago-based company said on Wednesday.

Founded in 2015, M1 manages over $4.5 billion in assets and pitches itself as an all-in-one money management platform that allows customers to invest, borrow and spend in one place.

Consumer-facing investment apps like M1 have seen an uptick in demand since last year as scores of stuck-at-home customers took to investing. Online brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc, which has filed for a U.S. stock market listing, revealed a frenetic pace of growth in 2020.

M1 has "experienced massive growth in the past year," Founder and Chief Executive Officer Brian Barnes said in a statement, and it plans to use the fresh capital to fund new products and features, hire more employees and improve customer service.

The latest round took M1's total funding above $300 million and saw participation from existing investors as well. The company raised capital through three consecutive rounds over the past year.

M1 counts technology-focused investment firm Coatue and Left Lane Capital among its investors.

Reporting by Sohini Podder and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru and Jane Lanhee Lee in San Francisco; Editing by Devika Syamnath

