Investor L&G says change of Capricorn directors 'warranted'

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Capricorn Energy (CNE.L) shareholder Legal & General Investment Management is in favour of changing Capricorn's directors, it said on Tuesday after another investor's call for a vote to oust seven of them including the CEO.

"We believe there has been a substantial breakdown in relations between the current Capricorn board and Capricorn shareholders," Legal & General, which owns a little less than 4% of Capricorn, said in an emailed statement.

"Despite extensive engagement with the Capricorn board since the summer, we retain a number of concerns with the strategic direction and approach by the board. Therefore, we believe a change of directors is now warranted."

Capricorn's third-biggest shareholder, Palliser, on Monday called for a general meeting to set a vote on removing seven Capricorn directors from supervisory roles, including the chief executive and finance chief, in a plan Capricorn rejects.

Palliser's move ostensibly targets their removal from supervisory roles, though their executive future at the company would be called into question if Palliser succeeds.

Legal & General and Palliser belong to a group of Capricorn investors opposed to a planned merger with NewMed Energy (NWMDp.TA), which would create a gas producer focused on Israel and Egypt at a time when Europe is looking for non-Russian gas, arguing that it undervalues Capricorn.

Palliser has said it knows of more than 40% of Capricorn shareholders who are opposed to the NewMed merger. It also said it has received letters of intent from 28% of Capricorn shareholders in support of its plans to overhaul the board.

Reporting by Shadia Nasralla Editing by Kirsten Donovan and David Goodman

