Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Wealth

Investors flock to safety on concerns over peaky markets - BofA

Reuters
1 minute read

Gold bars are pictured on display at Korea Gold Exchange in Seoul, South Korea, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Safe-haven assets such as cash and gold funds drew investors during the week to Wednesday, BofA's fund flow statistics showed on Friday, a sign of growing concern over inflation and the potential roll back of central bank stimulus.

Money market funds attracted $68 billion, the largest weekly inflow since April 2020, BofA said citing EPFR data. Gold sucked in $2.6 billion, the largest inflow in 16 weeks.

But investors did not stop chasing stocks, which took in $17.9 billion, though BofA warned that peak positioning, policy and profits could lead to low or negative stock returns in the next 3-6 months.

Some half-a-trillion dollar has gone into equity funds so far this year and that's more than the previous 12 years combined, BofA added.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Wealth

Wealth · May 27, 2021 · 6:13 AM UTCEXCLUSIVE Morgan Stanley says to close Indonesian onshore equities business

Morgan Stanley (MS.N) plans to close its Indonesian onshore institutional equities trading business, the investment bank said on Thursday in response to Reuters queries.

WealthSenator Warren attacks JPMorgan's Dimon over 'baloney' overdraft fees
WealthCredit Suisse details Swiss watchdog action after Archegos blow up
WealthAfter M&A boom via Zoom, dealmakers hit the road as COVID-19 subsides
WealthAnalysis: Blue-collar director vote gives U.S. labor another crack at Amazon.com