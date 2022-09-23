Ireland returns Bank of Ireland to full private ownership
DUBLIN, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Bank of Ireland (BIRG.I) became the first Irish lender to return to full private ownership since the aftermath of the 2008-09 global financial crisis after the government said on Friday that it had sold the last of its shares.
Ireland pumped 64 billion euros or almost 40% of its annual economic output into its banks just over a decade ago after a property crash had left its now mostly state-owned banking sector requiring the biggest state rescue in the euro zone.
