Ireland's AIB expects 10% rise in net interest income in 2022

Signage and logo are seen on a branch of an AIB (Allied Irish Bank) bank building in Galway, Ireland, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN, July 29 (Reuters) - AIB Group (AIBG.I) expects net interest income to jump by 10% this year as a result of more aggressive European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of England (BOE) rate hikes, prompting Ireland's largest mortgage lender to review its medium-term targets.

Net interest income rose by 2% year on year in the first six months of 2022, helping the bank almost double its half-year profit after tax to 477 million euros. It also benefited from a 309 million euro impairment writeback.

Previous guidance of a high single-digit percentage increase in full year net interest income was dropped after it raised its rate assumptions for an ECB deposit rate of 1% and a BOE rate of 2.75% by December 2022.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.