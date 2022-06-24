Ireland's PTSB may absorb initial ECB rate hikes - CEO

DUBLIN, June 24 (Reuters) - Ireland's Permanent TSB (IL0A.I) may choose to absorb the first two rounds of European Central Bank interest rate hikes and not increase its own mortgage pricing in order to win business in the mortgage market, its chief executive said on Friday.

"I think it's fair to say that Irish banks given their liquid position and given where they are can withstand for a portion of time some of those interest rate increases," Eamonn Crowley told reporters after the company's AGM.

"You could imagine the first couple of moves being okay, it depends on the pace and the size and the scale... No decisions have been made, no strategies have been adopted but we want to maintain our competitive position, that's the key message."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.