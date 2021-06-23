Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Finance

Irish govt to sell down part of 13.9% Bank of Ireland holding

2 minute read

DUBLIN, June 23 (Reuters) - Ireland's government will begin to sell down part of its 13.9% shareholding in Bank of Ireland (BIRG.I) over the next six months, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said in Wednesday, marking the state's first sale of any bank shares since 2017.

Ireland pumped 64 billion euros ($76.3 billion) or almost 40% of its annual economic output - into its banks a decade ago.

A property crash had left its now mostly state-owned banking sector requiring the biggest state rescue in the euro zone.

Bank of Ireland was the only lender to avoid majority state ownership and Donohoe said the announcement marked the start of a phased exit from the state's remaining investment in the country's largest bank by assets.

Citigroup was appointed to manage the sale and instructed to target that up to, but no more than, 15% of expected aggregate total trading volume in the bank be sold over the duration of trading plan, Ireland's finance ministry said.

The state's shareholding is worth close to 700 million euros and will not be sold below a certain undisclosed price per share which will be kept under review, the ministry said.

The trading plan will become operational in the coming days and will terminate no later than six months later, but can be renewed at the minister's discretion, it added.

The British government sold down its remaining 24.9% stake in Lloyds Bank from 2014 to 2016 in a similar process.

Bank of Ireland CEO Francesca McDonagh welcomed the announcement as a positive step for taxpayers, the economy and the bank.

($1 = 0.8384 euros)

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Finance

Finance · June 22, 2021 · 7:09 PM UTCU.S. business borrowings jump 20% in May - ELFA survey

U.S. companies borrowed $8.1 billion for capital investments in May, 20% higher than last year, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said, as an economic recovery fueled by rising vaccinations and easing curbs drove up demand.

FinanceU.S. Fed bank stress tests pave way for stock buyback, dividend bonanza
FinanceEXCLUSIVE ECB policymakers at odds on inflation strategy, hope for Sept deal -sources
FinanceIrish govt to sell down part of 13.9% Bank of Ireland holding

Ireland's government will begin to sell down part of its 13.9% shareholding in Bank of Ireland (BIRG.I) over the next six months, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said in Wednesday, marking the state's first sale of any bank shares since 2017.

FinanceCash loses its shine in pandemic but still king in Switzerland