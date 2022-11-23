Israel's Bank Hapoalim Q3 profit jumps amid rate hikes















JERUSALEM, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Bank Hapoalim (POLI.TA) reported on Wednesday a 48% jump in quarterly net profit as higher interest rates boosted financing income.

Hapoalim, one of Israel's two largest lenders, said it earned a net 1.79 billion shekels ($518 million) in the third quarter, compared with a profit of 1.21 billion shekels a year earlier.

Helped by aggressive Bank of Israel rate hikes to fight inflation, net interest income rose 42% to 3.64 billion shekels. Its provision for credit losses was 45 million shekels compared with income from the provision of 252 million shekels last year.

Hapoalim said it would pay a dividend of 536 million shekels, or 30% of third quarter net profit, after resuming ongoing dividends in the second quarter.

($1 = 3.4553 shekels)

Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Ari Rabinovitch











