Skip to main content

FinanceISS recommends Atlantia investor back sale of motorway unit to CDP-led consortium - paper

Reuters
1 minute read

Leading governance adviser International Shareholder Services (ISS) has recommended investors in Atlantia (ATL.MI) later this month back the sale of the Italian group's motorway unit to an investor consortium, daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

Atlantia has called a shareholders vote on May 31 over the proposed sale of its 88% stake in its Autostrade per l'Italia unit to a consortium comprising Italian state lender CDP and funds Blackstone (BX.N) and Macquarie (MQG.AX) after the bidders submitted an improved offer.

ISS urged shareholders to back the deal saying Atlantia's board appeared to have done its best to get the highest value possible given the circumstances, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Finance

Finance · May 11, 2021 · 4:14 PM UTCFactbox: Global big banks plot back-to-office plans as vaccines roll out

The biggest banks in the world plan to re-open their offices, emboldened by aggressive vaccination drives and falling case numbers in major financial hubs, after sending most employees home early last year to help stem the spread of the virus.

FinanceISS recommends Atlantia investor back sale of motorway unit to CDP-led consortium - paper

Leading governance adviser International Shareholder Services (ISS) has recommended investors in Atlantia (ATL.MI) later this month back the sale of the Italian group's motorway unit to an investor consortium, daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

FinanceBlackRock expands China footprint with wealth management licence
FinanceWall St closes lower as inflation jitters spark broad sell-off
FinanceJPMorgan to bring all staff back to office in England -memo