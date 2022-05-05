1 minute read
ISS recommends to vote against executive pay at JPMorgan
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
May 4 (Reuters) - Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) recommended on Wednesday that investors vote against the pay of top executives at JP Morgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), at its upcoming annual shareholder meeting.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.