ISS recommends to vote against executive pay at JPMorgan

A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York City May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

May 4 (Reuters) - Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) recommended on Wednesday that investors vote against the pay of top executives at JP Morgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), at its upcoming annual shareholder meeting.

Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

