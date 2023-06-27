Italian govt proposes Panetta as next Bank of Italy chief - sources

ROME, June 27 (Reuters) - The Italian government has proposed Fabio Panetta, an executive board member of the European Central Bank, as the next governor of the Bank of Italy, two government sources said on Tuesday.

The current governor, Ignazio Visco, is due to retire in November.

The government plays a key role in the appointment of the head of Bank of Italy, under a complicated procedure which also requires consultation with the central bank's main internal body, known as its "Superior Council", and approval from the head of state.

The Superior Council met last week to approve Panetta's candidacy, a third source familiar with the matter said.

Panetta, 63, is a veteran of more than three decades at Italy's central bank and has sat on the Executive Board of the European Central Bank (ECB) since the start of 2020.

He is viewed as a monetary dove, similar to Visco, who is 72 and has been leading the Bank of Italy since 2011.

Panetta's move will open up a position on the ECB board.

The six-member board has always included representatives of the three biggest economies in the euro zone -- Germany, France and Italy -- although there is no rule saying this must happen.

An ECB spokesperson declined to comment.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Angelo Amante, additional reporting by Koranyi Balazs; Writing by Crispian Balmer, editing by Gavin Jones















