Italy prosecutors to drop obstruction of justice case for Eni, CEO - sources

Eni's logo is seen in front of its headquarters in San Donato Milanese, near Milan, Italy, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MILAN, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Italian prosecutors are set to ask for a case against Eni (ENI.MI) and its head over alleged obstruction of justice in corruption cases in Nigeria and Algeria to be dropped after wrapping up a probe, according to a document and sources.

Eni Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi had been investigated by prosecutors in the case. But his name did not appear in the document closing the inquiry and judicial sources said the case against him would now be dropped as no proof had been found.

Lawyers for the people under investigation were not immediately available for comment.

Both Eni and CEO Descalzi declined to comment.

The case revolves around allegations that between 2014 and 2019 some top managers at Eni tried to discredit witnesses in cases involving corruption in Nigeria and Algeria.

Defendants in the two corruption cases in Nigeria and Algeria have since been acquitted.

In June Italy's justice ministry ordered an inquiry into the conduct of two prosecutors in the Nigeria graft case.

In the document, seen by Reuters, the prosecutors accuse five former and present Eni managers and a lawyer of criminal conspiracy aimed, among other things, at obstructing justice and slandering witnesses.

The wrapping up of a preliminary investigation in Italy is usually the final step before prosecutors request a trial.

SUSPECT OIL CARGO

The document also said prosecutors had accused three oil-trading firms of trying to defraud Eni in a case revolving round a crude oil shipment "of uncertain origin".

Sources previously told Reuters the shipment of the crude, purportedly from Iraq, had created panic within Eni over fears it could be, at least partially, Iranian.

Handling Iranian oil would have breached sanctions the United States reimposed or extended after quitting a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

Reporting by Emilio Parodi, writing by Stephen Jewkes, Editing by Louise Heavens

