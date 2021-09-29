Skip to main content

Italy should remove limits on multiple voting shares, watchdog says

2 minute read

Ferrari's logo is seen on the facade of Milan's stock exchange, downtown Milan, Italy January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Italy needs to reform legislation on multiple voting shares for listed companies to avoid being penalised compared with other European Union countries, the head of the national competition watchdog said on Wednesday.

Existing legislation prohibits listed Italian companies from issuing multiple voting shares, which give the right to more votes than warranted by the amount of capital represented.

An exception is a loyalty share scheme, which confers additional voting rights to investors that have held stakes for at least 24 months.

"Such limits constrain free enterprise and could prompt companies not to choose Italy for their legal headquarters, as well as to move their base to countries where those curbs are not envisaged," Italy's antitrust chief Roberto Rustichelli said as he presented the authority's annual report.

In recent years, several large Italian companies, including Fiat Chrysler, now merged into Stellantis (STLA.MI) and Ferrari (RACE.MI), have moved their registered offices to the Netherlands.

This has allowed the controlling shareholder, Italy's Agnelli family, to tighten its grip through a multiple voting share scheme.

Last year Italy drafted legislation to allow the by-laws governing listed companies to include a provision for the creation of special shares that would grant a maximum of up to three votes per share but the government decided to drop the proposal.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina; editing by Barbara Lewis

