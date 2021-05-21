Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
A woman walks in front of the Monte dei Paschi bank in Siena, central Italy, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Italy is discussing with the European Union new rules that would ease deals between more than two banks paving the way to merging Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) and possibly Banco BPM (BAMI.MI) in UniCredit (CRDI.MI), daily La Stampa said on Friday.

Citing "several sources" the Italian newspaper said this was the reason why Italy dropped a mooted measure lifting a cap on tax incentives for bank mergers from a broader economic stimulus package.

