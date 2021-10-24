Skip to main content

Italy, UniCredit talks on Monte Paschi purchase collapse

1 minute read

A view of the Unicredit headquarters of which many employees are working from home due to a coronavirus outbreak, in Milan, Italy March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Italy's government and UniCredit(CRDI.MI) have called off negotiations over the sale of ailing Banca Monte dei Paschi (BMPS.MI)(MPS), the Italian lender and Italy's Ministry of Economy and Finance said in a joint statement on Sunday.

"Despite the effort from both sides, negotiations pertaining to the potential acquisition of a defined perimeter of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena will no longer continue," the statement said.

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans

