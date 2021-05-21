Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

FinanceItaly's antitrust starts probe into alleged cartel among insurance companies

Reuters
1 minute read

Italy's competition watchdog antitrust said on Friday it had opened an investigation into an alleged cartel among insurance companies and price comparators in the motor business.

In a statement the regulator said the companies involved would regularly exchange sensitive information on the economic conditions of policies sales by sharing reports drawn up by the price comparison companies.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Finance

Finance · May 20, 2021 · 8:08 PM UTCRecovery rally takes bitcoin back above $40k; Treasury proposal weighs on gains

A rebound in bitcoin held strong on Thursday, even as the U.S. Treasury Department called for new rules that would require large cryptocurrency transfers to be reported to the Internal Revenue Service and the Federal Reserve flagged the risks cryptocurrencies posed to financial stability.

FinanceLloyds annual meeting halted by shareholder shouting complaints
FinanceItaly's antitrust starts probe into alleged cartel among insurance companies

Italy's competition watchdog antitrust said on Friday it had opened an investigation into an alleged cartel among insurance companies and price comparators in the motor business.

FinanceBritain's Nationwide almost doubles profit as costs fall
FinanceItaly in talks with EU to ease mergers between more than two banks - paper