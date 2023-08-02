Italy's Banco BPM lifts 2023 profit goal after solid quarter

A woman walks in front of the Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) bank in downtown Milan, Italy, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo/File Photo

MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Italian bank Banco BPM (BAMI.MI) on Wednesday joined bigger peers in lifting its 2023 net profit goal - the third such upgrade in as many consecutive quarters - as the sector reaps the benefits of higher interest rates.

Italy's third-largest bank said it now expects a full-year net profit of at least of 1.2 billion euros, or 80 euro cents per share up from a previous 75 euro cents per share.

Banco BPM said net profit for April-June came in at 359 million euros, above a 335 million analyst consensus compiled by Reuters.

The bank said it would update its shareholder reward targets when it presents a new business plan by the end of December.

Revenues jumped 18.5% from a year ago, as more profitable margins on lending, despite weak volumes, more than offset a slowdown in fee income amid volatile markets.

Reporting Andrea Mandalà, editing by Valentina Za

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.