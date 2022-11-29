Italy's Banco BPM picks Credit Agricole for non-life insurance talks















MILAN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Banco BPM (BAMI.MI) has picked its top investor Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) to start exclusive talks over a non-life insurance partnership, Italy's third-largest bank said on Tuesday.

The French bank, which holds 9.2% of Banco BPM, has trumped a rival bid by insurer AXA (AXAF.PA) in a deal which sources have said it is expected to be worth around 300 million euros ($310 million).

Credit Agricole has said it has invested in Banco BPM to expand their commercial partnerships currently centred on consumer credit.

Winning plaudits from analysts for its strategy on insurance, Banco BPM had decided to gain full control of an insurance venture with Covea by buying out the French partner.

It is planning to do the same in relation to an insurance partnership it currently has in place with Cattolica, now a unit of Generali (GASI.MI).

In August it said it would hold onto its life insurance business, while pressing ahead with the search of a new partner for the non-life division.

Non-life is more attractive than life for potential bidders.

Banco BPM said the exclusive talks aimed at setting the terms at which Credit Agricole Assurances would buy a majority stake in its non-life insurance business.

That currently comprises the non-life operations of the former Covea joint-venture, to which Banco BPM will add the non-life venture with Cattolica once it exercises the repurchase option.($1 = 0.9681 euros)

Reporting by Andrea Mandala; Editing by Valentina Za











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.