Italy's BPER Banca more than doubles first-quarter net profits















MILANO, May 9 (Reuters) - BPER Banca (EMII.MI) said on Tuesday it was on track to meet its 2022-2025 financial targets earlier than expected, after first-quarter net profits more then doubled on higher interest rates.

Italy's fourth-largest bank reported a net profit of 290.7 million euros ($320 million), jumping from 113 million a year earlier, and above a 225 million consensus in analyst forecast compiled by Reuters.

Income from its lending business rose 92.9% from a year earlier to 726 million euros, outpacing expectations, boosted by higher rates and the recent acquisition of smaller peer Banca Carige.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

Reporting by Andrea Mandalà, editing by Alvise Armellini











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.