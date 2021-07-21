Italy's Caltagirone raises Mediobanca holding, owns 3.003% stake

MILAN, July 21 (Reuters) - Italian businessman Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone has further raised his holding in Mediobanca (MDBI.MI), a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday.

A filing with market regulator Consob showed Caltagirone, 78, held 3.003% of the Italian merchant bank as of July 20.

On Tuesday a Consob filing revealed the Italian businessman held a stake of 2.88% of Mediobanca as of July 12, while owning another 2.175% through put options, for an overall potential stake of 5.055%.

Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Gianluca Semeraro

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.