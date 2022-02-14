Italy's FITD fund approves sale of Carige stake to BPER - source
MILAN, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The fund that owns ailing Italian lender Carige (CRGI.MI) on Monday approved the sale of its stake to BPER Banca (EMII.MI), a source close to the matter said, in a deal that will end a seven-year crisis at the regional lender.
BPER, Italy's fifth-largest bank, last month entered exclusive talks over Carige with Italy's FITD depositor protection fund, which owns 80% of the bank since a 2019 rescue financed by the industry.
After roughly halving its initial capital injection request, BPER has said it will take on Carige at a token 1 euro price provided the FITD fund pumps 530 million euros into the Genoa-based lender to cover restructuring and clean-up costs.
BPER will then buy out remaining investors in Carige at 0.80 euro a share.
