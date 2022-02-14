Skip to main content
Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo teams up with Thought Machine in digital push

MILAN, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) said on Monday it had selected core banking technology firm Thought Machine to power its new digital banking platform.

As part of the partnership Intesa said it had made a 40 million pounds ($54 million) investment in Thought Machine.

($1 = 0.7407 pounds)

Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak

