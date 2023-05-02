Italy's MCC names as new CEO senior Banco BPM exec Minotti















MILAN, May 2 (Reuters) - The board of Mediocredito Centrale (MCC) on Tuesday appointed Francesco Minotti as its new chief executive, the Italian state-owned bank said in a statement.

Minotti held a post as senior executive at Banco BPM (BAMI.MI), Italy's third largest lender, in charge of relationships with institutions and no-profit organisations.

Rome-headquartered MCC last week named a new board for the next three years with Ferruccio Ferranti as its new chairman.

MCC - which has a focus on the development of Italy's southern regions, where income is below the national average and unemployment is high - controls bailed-out Banca Popolare di Bari, the biggest bank in the south, and its Cassa di Risparmio di Orvieto unit.

It also runs a fund for State guarantee on loans to small and medium businesses.

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Valentina Za











