Italy's Mediobanca beats estimates in Q4 despite market headwinds

MILAN, July 29 (Reuters) - Italian financial services group Mediobanca (MDBI.MI) beat estimates with its quarterly results despite an adverse macroeconomic scenario and market turmoil, it said on Friday.

Mediobanca, which offers consumer finance, corporate and investment banking services as well as wealth management, posted a net profit of 191 million euros ($194.92 million) in the fourth quarter of its fiscal year, above an analyst consensus provided by the bank of 175 million euros.

The figure is in line with the previous quarter, but slightly down on a yearly basis, reflecting the seasonal nature of some cost items and negative valuations of seed capital investments, it added in a statement.

Mediobanca said that any further deterioration in the macroeconomic scenario would impact revenue growth.

However, this impact would be mitigated by its "highly resilient business model" featuring two segments - Consumer Finance and Insurance - which are less tied to the trend in GDP.

Its capital position stayed solid with a fully-loaded core capital ratio at 14.5%, from 14% at the end of March, one of the highest in Italy.

Mediobanca's financial year runs from July to June.

($1 = 0.9799 euros)

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia and Agnieszka Flak

