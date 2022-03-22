Italy's MPS to present capital plan to ECB, Ukraine crisis could weigh

View of the entrance to the headquarters of Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS), the oldest bank in the world, which is facing massive layoffs as part of a planned corporate merger, in Siena, Italy, August 11, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

MILAN, March 22 (Reuters) - Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) must submit an updated capital plan to the European Central Bank by the end of March, the state-owned Italian bank said in a document, warning the Ukraine crisis could affect its cash needs.

In its 2021 financial report published on its website, MPS said the war could lead it to revise a multi-year strategic plan which currently envisages a 2.5 billion euro ($2.8 billion) capital strengthening.

In a letter dated Jan. 14, the ECB has expressed its expectations regarding the plan, requesting details and saying it would be subject to quarterly monitoring, MPS said.

Though its direct exposure to Russia and Ukraine is low, MPS said it may suffer if the Italian economy weakened as a result of the war, which is pushing up energy and raw materials costs for firms.

The quality of its loan book has always been the Achilles' heel of the Tuscan lender which the government had to rescue in 2017 at a cost of 5.4 billion euros to taxpayers.

MPS said the ECB had also requested by March 31 a three-year plan detailing its strategy to deal with impaired loans.

MPS, 64% owned by the Treasury following the bailout five years ago, named restructuring expert and veteran UniCredit (CRDI.MI) executive Luigi Lovaglio as its new chief executive in February. read more

Lovaglio, who took over after the Treasury pushed out his predecessor Guido Bastianini, will present his first set of earnings at the start of May.

Bucking the sector's trend, MPS reported a fourth-quarter loss hit by higher loan loss provisions.

After failing to sell MPS to rival UniCredit last year, the Treasury is preparing to pump more money into it.

The proposed share issue will also require private investors to contribute in order to avoid breaching European Union rules on state aid to banks. ($1 = 0.9074 euros)

Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Keith Weir

