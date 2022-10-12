Italy's MPS secured cash call support from six out of eight banks so far -sources















MILAN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Six out of eight banks in the consortium that is set to guarantee Monte dei Paschi di Siena's (BMPS.MI) upcoming share sale have signed an underwriting contract with the state-owned bank, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The signatures of the two banks that are still missing are expected in the coming hours, two of the sources said.

Reporting by Valentina Za and Giuseppe Fonte;











