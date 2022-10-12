Italy's MPS secured cash call support from six out of eight banks so far -sources

The logo of Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank is seen at a bank entrance in Rome, Italy August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi/File Photo

MILAN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Six out of eight banks in the consortium that is set to guarantee Monte dei Paschi di Siena's (BMPS.MI) upcoming share sale have signed an underwriting contract with the state-owned bank, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The signatures of the two banks that are still missing are expected in the coming hours, two of the sources said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Valentina Za and Giuseppe Fonte;

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks