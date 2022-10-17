Japan PM to pick most appropriate person as next BOJ chief

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers his policy speech during an extraordinary session at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo, Japan October 3, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo















TOKYO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday he would pick the most appropriate person to take up the governorship of the central bank next April, suggesting the decision could wait until just before the current governor's term ends on April 8.

Kishida, speaking in parliament, mentioned no names and gave no specific detail on timing.

Monetary policy foresight and coordination between the central bank and the government would be "important" factors in making the decision, Kishida told the lower house budget committee of parliament.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Tom Hogue











