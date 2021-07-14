Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Finance

Japan watchdog, BOJ to assess banks' anti-money laundering steps - Nikkei daily

1 minute read

A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of the Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, May 22, 2020.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO, July 14 (Reuters) - Japan's financial regulator and the central bank plan to launch a sweeping investigation as early as this summer to see how well regional financial institutions' anti-money laundering measures are functioning, the Nikkei business daily said on Wednesday.

The move comes as the global dirty money watchdog Financial Action Task Force will likely point out inadequate internal control systems at Japanese financial institutions in an assessment it will publish in August, the paper said.

The Financial Services Agency (FSA) and the Bank of Japan (BOJ) aim to learn if regional banks and other local financial institutions are implementing sufficient steps against fraudulent money transfers and, if found to be inadequate, the FSA and BOJ will ask them to take corrective action, the Nikkei said.

The BOJ declined to comment, while FSA officials were not immediately available.

Reporting by Takashi Umekawa, Takahiko Wada, Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Finance

Finance · July 13, 2021 · 4:33 PM UTCGoldman Sachs eyes deal windfall as earnings smash forecasts

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N)executives said a record backlog of deals will help drive profits for the rest of the year after the bank smashed second-quarter estimates.

FinanceJPMorgan profit soars on recovery but questions linger over lending outlook, competition
FinanceEXCLUSIVE U.S. SEC focuses on bank fee conflicts as it steps-up SPAC inquiry -sources
FinanceGoldman outlines $5 billion capital benefit from exiting investments
FinanceECB to wait for core inflation rise before tightening, Schnabel says

The European Central Bank needs to see higher core inflation before changing its outlook and tightening policy, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said on Wednesday.